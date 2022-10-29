ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play vs. Penn State

By Jerod Smalley
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geKFr_0irGGD2h00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday at his weekly news conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day speculated his All-American receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, would be cleared to play vs. Penn State.

Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” of plays vs. Iowa. But it was also clear in Smith-Njigba’s limited action vs. the Hawkeyes that he was not at full speed, and he limped off the field on his final play of the game.

Things to know about Ohio State’s game at Penn State

OSU says JSN will not be available to play vs. No. 13 Penn State as he continues his recovery from his nagging hamstring injury. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be facing one of the nation’s top pass defenses in PSU, led by All-American candidate Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.

Starting OSU cornerback Cameron Brown remains out of the lineup. He’s dealt with injuries throughout the season. Otherwise, OSU has no surprises in terms of available players and no players are listed as game-time decisions.

UNAVAILABLE

  • Omari Abor
  • Kamryn Babb
  • Cameron Brown
  • Caleb Burton
  • Timothy Caffey
  • Corban Cleveland
  • Lloyd McFarquhar
  • Mitchell Melton
  • Teradja Mitchell
  • Jalen Pace
  • Evan Pryor
  • Brad Robinson
  • Joe Royer
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Kourt Williams
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s game at Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes’ upcoming game at Northwestern on Tuesday afternoon You can watch Day’s news conference in the player above. Day spoke to the media a few hours before the Buckeyes discover its position in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The top four teams at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and the Buckeyes are in the coveted top-four places to start. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) was ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff poll alongside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State ranked No. 2 with Tennessee in week 10 AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes passed its toughest test yet on Saturday with a 44-31 win on the road against Penn State, helping them to receive stellar grades from poll voters. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls as it enters the final […]
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back …. Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3h3WTbH. Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vicki Saunders has lived at Hampton Woods Apartments since July of 2021, and the lease agreement, she said, states that residents will be billed for water. City seeks feedback on proposed ban on flavored tobacco …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is considering...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. https://nbc4i.co/3DjR69i. Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for …. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after being shot in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for the surging New Jersey Devils, who routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. https://nbc4i.co/3TXmBx5. Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy