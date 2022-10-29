OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday at his weekly news conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day speculated his All-American receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, would be cleared to play vs. Penn State.
Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” of plays vs. Iowa. But it was also clear in Smith-Njigba’s limited action vs. the Hawkeyes that he was not at full speed, and he limped off the field on his final play of the game.Things to know about Ohio State’s game at Penn State
OSU says JSN will not be available to play vs. No. 13 Penn State as he continues his recovery from his nagging hamstring injury. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be facing one of the nation’s top pass defenses in PSU, led by All-American candidate Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.
Starting OSU cornerback Cameron Brown remains out of the lineup. He’s dealt with injuries throughout the season. Otherwise, OSU has no surprises in terms of available players and no players are listed as game-time decisions.
UNAVAILABLE
- Omari Abor
- Kamryn Babb
- Cameron Brown
- Caleb Burton
- Timothy Caffey
- Corban Cleveland
- Lloyd McFarquhar
- Mitchell Melton
- Teradja Mitchell
- Jalen Pace
- Evan Pryor
- Brad Robinson
- Joe Royer
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Kourt Williams
