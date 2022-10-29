ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

California jury awards millions in Amtrak lawsuit that left man legless — how much will he get?

By Sam Stanton
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELQkp_0irGG9b200

A Sacramento jury returned a $28.6 million verdict Friday for a California man who lost his legs to an Amtrak train six years ago as he lay on railroad tracks near Marysville.

The jury found varying degrees of negligence by Amtrak, Marysville’s Rideout Memorial Hospital and Dr. Hector Lopez, as well as negligence by Joseph Nevis, the 34-year-old man who sued after the 2016 Christmas Eve double amputation.

The actual amount Nevis will receive still has to be determined because of medical malpractice limits and other calculations, but Nevis is expected to receive millions of dollars to help him make his way through life with his devastating injuries.

Nevis attorney Raymond McElfish hugged Nevis in court as the jurors’ verdict was read, and said afterward that he was pleased with the outcome.

“This is one of those case I believed in from the very beginning,” McElfish said after court. “I just couldn’t get the defendants to believe it.”

Nevis, sitting in his wheelchair with his Labrador retriever service dog, Charlie, said he had trouble sleeping the night before the verdict.

“It’s just been nerve-wracking not knowing what was going to happen,” Nevis said.

Nevis lost his legs around 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, as he was laying on railroad tracks when an Amtrak passenger train rolled through and ran over him with the engineers not knowing they had hit anything.

Nevis has said he has no memory of how he ended up on the tracks. Earlier that night, he had been picked up by Yuba City police, who determined he was too drunk to take to jail and had an ambulance take him to Rideout.

McElfish argued during trial that medical staff at the hospital failed to take a blood-alcohol test of Nevis and that Lopez decided to discharge him. He said the hospital failed to follow its own policies by not calling security or the police after Nevis left the hospital on his own before he could receive his written discharge papers.

Lawyers for Amtrak, Rideout and Lopez declined to comment after the verdict.

The jurors found Lopez and Rideout were each 30% negligent in the case, that Amtrak was 5% negligent and that Nevis bore 35% of the responsibility, meaning that percentage may be deducted from the $28.6 million verdict.

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd entered the verdict on the court record, but held off on entering specific damage amounts to be paid until the lawyers on both sides can study the verdict and try to agree on the proper total.

McElfish originally had said he planned to ask for $32 million in damages, but raised that to more than $56 million this week as he delivered an emotional plea to jurors to deliver a verdict in Nevis’ favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8rj2_0irGG9b200
In an image captured by an Amtrak train’s video camera, Joe Nevis is seen lying on the railroad tracks seconds before his legs were severed by the locomotive in Marysville, Calif. on Dec. 24, 2016. Nevis is suing Amtrak and others in federal for the incident, which confined him to a wheelchair. McElfish Law Firm

The defendants had maintained Nevis was responsible for the accident, that the hospital and medical staff acted properly and that Amtrak could be responsible for someone dressed in black trespassing on railroad property and laying down on active tracks.

The case appeared to veer toward the defendants when a surprise witness, Emily Hilbers, testified that Nevis told her years ago the incident stemmed from a suicide attempt.

But Nevis adamantly denied that on the witness stand this week, and said after court Friday that the claim was false.

“That was completely out of left field,” Nevis said.

Comments / 215

Guest
3d ago

That’s the most insane thing I’ve ever heard he put himself on the railroad tracks and it hit him talk about frivolous lawsuits there you go again he should’ve received NOTHING

Reply(7)
185
One Nord
3d ago

ONLY IN AMERICA. So the police take him to the hospital, and the man argues he doesn't want to be at the hospital and he leaves. And then he gets hurt, and now he wants to sue the hospital??? **ONLY IN AMERICA**

Reply(12)
108
Terri Miller
3d ago

why, it was not the trains fault. stupid people are on the tracks all the time and should not be rewarded. it was his own fault.

Reply(1)
108
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

I didn’t think Rocklin Republican Kevin Kiley could be worse than I thought. But he is

I have a dream, and it’s that someone of Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s truly noxious political character couldn’t be elected to Congress. A surprising/not surprising column by The Bee’s Hannah Holzer, which revealed that the Rocklin Republican lauded the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in his Harvard senior thesis, left me feeling that the 3rd Congressional District candidate was even worse than I thought. And I had thought that unlikely.
ROCKLIN, CA
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
717
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy