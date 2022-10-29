ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

WIAA football: Top-ranked Catholic Memorial ousts Lakeside Lutheran 49-14

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

WAUKESHA—Top-seeded Catholic Memorial beat fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 49-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 football game at Carroll University on Friday, Oct. 28.

“Proud of my kids and happy with how they battled tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “I love my guys.”

The Warriors were able to move the ball, averaging 6.4 yards per rush, while tallying 223 rushing yards on 35 attempts. On the flip side, Lakeside had no answer for the Crusaders’ ground attack, which amassed 356 yards on 34 totes, good for 10.5 yards per try, along with five touchdowns.

“We moved the ball all right on them,” Bauer said. “I’m happy with the offense and our ability to move it. We turned it over four times in the first half and had some mistakes that stopped drives. It would have been nice to have one more score in the first half.

“Their athleticism and their offense was too much for us to handle. Tackling has been an issue for us at times this season, and that showed up again tonight. But a lot of that was the opponent too.”

CMH tailback Corey Smith scored two 65-yard touchdowns and added a three-yard score to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Lakeside senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, who finished with 19 carries for 123 yards, scored the first of his two touchdowns from eight yards away with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left until halftime.

The Crusaders (11-0) then added a pair of passing strikes from Isaiah Nathaniel—one for 30 yards to Bennett McCormick and another which measured 41 yards to Smith—within 27 seconds late in the half to push ahead 35-7.

CMH, which is the No. 1 team in D4 and seeking back-to-back state titles, added a 32-yard PJ Reynolds TD in the third quarter and a two-yard MJ Mitchell score in the fourth. Birkholz’s two-yard score late resulted in the final margin.

“It was a fun ride with them,” Bauer said. “We are very proud of what they accomplished and proud of them tonight. They battled until the end. It was a superior opponent, but they fought hard. I think we accomplished more than people would have thought we would have.

“Finishing 8-3 season, tying for second in the Capitol Conference and making it to the second round are nice accomplishments for this group. This was a nice group of seniors but not a big group. There are some talented athletes and they gave us good leadership. They’ll be missed.”

Warrior junior tailback Kayden Bou chipped in 89 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Junior linebacker Sam Schmidt led the defense with 8.5 tackles, junior linebacker Caleb Heins made 5.5 stops and senior defensive lineman Ben Buxa had three sacks.

In total, Lakeside bids farewell to nine seniors. Bauer hopes their work ethic carries over to next year’s returnees.

“All nine of them stayed the course and worked hard,” Bauer said. “We hope we can improve on that. There are programs in our conference doing a great job with strength and speed programs. We have to get better there.”

CMH advances to face second-seeded Lodi, which beat third-seeded Lake Mills 34-13, in Level 3 next week.

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 49, LAKESIDE 14

Lakeside 0 7 0 7—14

Catholic Memorial 14 21 7 7—49

First quarter

CMH—Smith 65 run (Nicholas kick)

CMH—Smith 3 run (Nicholas kick)

Second quarter

CMH—Smith 65 run (Nicholas kick)

LL—Birkholz 8 run (Grundahl kick)

CMH—McCormick 30 pass from Nathaniel (Nicholas kick)

CMH—Smith 41 pass from Nathaniel (Nicholas kick)

Third quarter

CMH—Reynolds 32 run (Nicholas kick)

Fourth quarter

CMH—Mitchell 2 run (Nicholas kick)

LL—Birkholz 2 run (Grundahl kick)

Team statistics

Total offense: LL 249, CMH 496; Passing yards: LL 26, CMH 140; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 35-223; CMH 34-356; Yards per play: LL 5.5, CMH 10.3; Penalties-yards: LL 3-15, CMH 9-90; Fumbles-lost: LL 3-2, CMH 1-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 2, CMH 1; Time of possession: LL 26:11, CMH 21:49; First downs: LL 16, CMH 20.

Individual statistics

Passing (comp.-att.-yds.-td-int)—LL: Birkholz 4-10-26-0-2; CMH: Nathaniel 10-14-140-2-1; Rushing attempts-yards—LL: Birkholz 19-123, Bou 12-89; CMH: Smith 8-193, Reynolds 10-99, Mitchell 9-80; Receptions-yards—LL: Lostetter 3-21, Grundahl 1-5; CMH: McCormick 6-53, Smith 1-41, Sheahan 2-28, Bailey 1-18; Total tackles—LL: S. Schmidt 8.5, Heins 6.5, Yaroch 5.5, Buxa 5, B. Krauklis 4.5; CMH: Miklosy 4.5, Harris 4.5, Vranak 4.

Comments / 0

 

