Police tell Somali state media there are “scores” of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital.

South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul.
Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on ‘suicide mission,’ planned to target other California, federal politicians
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other California, federal politicians.
Israeli exit polls point toward victory for Netanyahu and right-wing allies, including a surging ultranationalist party
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli exit polls point toward victory for Netanyahu and right-wing allies, including a surging ultranationalist party.
South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts.
Kenya sending troops to DRCongo to fight rebel advance
Kenya's President William Ruto announced Wednesday that Nairobi was deploying troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive. Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community (EAC) bloc, in which Kenya is the regional heavyweight, agreed in April to establish a joint force to help restore security in the DRC. Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi to announce the deployment, Ruto said the troops were "on a mission to protect humanity".
North and South Korea exchange barrage of missiles off coasts in major escalation
South Korea and Japan say North Korea fired at least 23 missiles towards its southern neighbour on Wednesday in its most hectic day of launches.This included one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting waters off its east coast.The barrage triggered a response from Seoul, which fired off three of its own missiles as tensions on the Korean peninsula ratcheted with a show of missile force.This comes at a time Washington and Seoul are carrying out joint “Vigilant Storm” air force drills in South Korea.This is the first time both Korean nations have fired missiles which...
Turkey says Russia has announced the resumption of deal for the shipment of grain through the Black Sea
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says Russia has announced the resumption of deal for the shipment of grain through the Black Sea.
Iran’s currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's currency dropped to its lowest value against the dollar on Tuesday, after weeks of nationwide unrest roiling the country. A stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers has also weighed heavily on the rial. Traders in...
Loss and damage: Who is responsible when climate change harms the world's poorest countries, and what does compensation look like?
You may be hearing the phrase “loss and damage” in the coming weeks as government leaders meet in Egypt for the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference. It refers to the costs, both economic and physical, that developing countries are facing from climate change impacts that they are unable to adapt to. Many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries have done little to cause climate change, yet they are experiencing extreme heat waves, floods and other climate-related disasters. They want wealthier nations – historically the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions – to pay for the harm. A powerful example is Pakistan,...
Russia strips exiled climate striker, family of citizenship
LONDON (AP) — A Moscow court stripped an exiled climate and antiwar activist who once was known as Russia's "lone climate striker" of his Russian citizenship Monday, according to the activist and his lawyer. The court also revoked the citizenship of Arshak Makichyan's two brothers and...
