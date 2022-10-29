Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in south Merced, police say

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the face early Saturday morning in south Merced, police say.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East 12th Street at 12:36 a.m. and located a large amount of blood in the alleyway and evidence a shooting occurred, according to a news release.

The victim was located and flown to a regional trauma center where he remains in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer E. Chavez at (209) 385-6912 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.