Three Things to Know - 10/29/22

Free Carbon Monoxide Detectors To Be Given Out By Fire Department

The Athens Fire Department will be giving out free carbon monoxide detectors while supplies last. The detectors, one per household, will be given out at the main Athens City fire station located at 61 Columbus Road, Monday through Friday starting on Monday Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last.

If you have any questions feel free to contact the Athens Fire Department at 740 592 3301, or if you need help installing your detector call your local fire department.

O’Bleness Hospital Guild Annual Meeting Set

The annual meeting of the Guild of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, from 10-11 a.m. at O’Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive, Athens, in lower-level conference room 8.

The Guild will provide a summary of the projects and programs they supported in the last year, as well as an update on their future fundraising events and Hospital support initiatives. The public is welcome to join.

For questions or for more information please contact Tara Gilts, philanthropy advisor, at (740) 566.4539.

This Day in History

On this day, Oct. 29, 2012, Hurricane Sandy, a category 2 storm by the time it made landfall in the United States, hit the eastern coast of the country. The estimated damage from the hurricane was $50 billion.