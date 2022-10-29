Read full article on original website
KDOT: Staffing Shortages Could Negatively Impact Snow/Ice Removal
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are saying that staffing shortages will continue to the agency’s ability to remove snow and ice from highways this winter. The agency said that it is about 24% short of the snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed in offices statewide. Officials...
AAA Offering Halloween Safety Tips
AAA Kansas is raising awareness about traffic safety dangers – increased pedestrian activity and drunk driving – both of which converge this weekend with Halloween activities as well as on the holiday itself. Halloween Pedestrian, Distracted and Impaired Driving Precautions:. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more...
Kansas voters warned about texts with false election information
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to watch out for text messages that contain election misinformation. In a press release Monday, Schwab said the messages appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures, and they often direct voters to an incorrect polling location in their county.
Jerry Lee Lewis public memorial details are announced
Jerry Lee Lewis’ family has announced the details of public memorial services to be held this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi, and Lewis’s birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana. Multiple public events have been announced for this week in Mississippi and Louisiana. The first visitation will be on Thursday, November 3rd from...
