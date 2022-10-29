ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams play against Northwestern?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s consistently banged-up running back room may be without Miyan Williams, at least temporarily. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Williams’ arm or hand injury suffered against Penn State was not “serious.” He deferred to Saturday morning’s status report for all injury updates, re-emphasizing the policy he put in place in the past.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Northwestern?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needed its defensive line depth against Penn State more than at any point this season. The Nittany Lions’ 80 plays were the most by any opponent this season. For obvious reasons, OSU wanted defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison on the field as much as possible. For the latter, that meant nearly doubling his previous season high in snaps (33 to 62). Tuimoloau had the same previous high and played 55 against Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football has no separation from Michigan, regardless of the playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football received the most adulation possible from the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday short of being handed the No. 1 seed. The Buckeyes were complimented on the “explosive nature” of their offense. Their offensive stars were name-dropped on the ESPN broadcast. They were one of three teams considered for the top spot in this first ranking reveal, along with so-anointed Tennessee and defending national champion Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mediafeed.org

Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?

Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
COLUMBUS, OH
