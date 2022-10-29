Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams play against Northwestern?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s consistently banged-up running back room may be without Miyan Williams, at least temporarily. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Williams’ arm or hand injury suffered against Penn State was not “serious.” He deferred to Saturday morning’s status report for all injury updates, re-emphasizing the policy he put in place in the past.
Ohio State football’s run game is struggling but does it actually matter?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has struggled to run the ball the past two weeks, even if it hasn’t had any real impact on the scoreboard at the end of the game. Against Iowa, the Buckeyes ran for just 66 yards on 30 carries. But despite that 2.2 yards per carry average, they still ended the game with 54 points.
Chip Trayanum, Ohio State football’s ‘emergency’ running back, called into action
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Ohio State football first gave Chip Trayanum running back reps in preseason camp, coach Ryan Day characterized it as preparation for an “emergency.”. While the Buckeye backfield situation is not exactly an emergency, it became clear in recent weeks that the Arizona State transfer...
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshmen wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to have an expectation that at least...
What’s up with Jordan Hancock as Ohio State gradually increases his workload?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jordan Hancock was supposed to be a vital part of Ohio State football’s plans defensively, but a nagging injury prevented him from doing so during the first half of the season. It’s why the Buckeyes have been carefully working him back into the fold over the...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Northwestern?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needed its defensive line depth against Penn State more than at any point this season. The Nittany Lions’ 80 plays were the most by any opponent this season. For obvious reasons, OSU wanted defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison on the field as much as possible. For the latter, that meant nearly doubling his previous season high in snaps (33 to 62). Tuimoloau had the same previous high and played 55 against Penn State.
Ohio State football has no separation from Michigan, regardless of the playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football received the most adulation possible from the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday short of being handed the No. 1 seed. The Buckeyes were complimented on the “explosive nature” of their offense. Their offensive stars were name-dropped on the ESPN broadcast. They were one of three teams considered for the top spot in this first ranking reveal, along with so-anointed Tennessee and defending national champion Georgia.
Where is Ohio State football in the first College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff committee looked favorably on Ohio State football’s performance so far. The Buckeyes were No. 2 in Tuesday night’s first playoff rankings reveal. Tennessee is No. 1 and defending champion Georgia is No. 3. Those teams play Saturday, with the winner likely assuming the No. 1 spot next week.
What Kayden McDonald’s commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football can check off defensive tackle on its 2023 recruiting class to-do list, and now all eyes turn to a couple of five-star edge rushers that it would love to have. Kayden McDonald joined Jason Moore and Will Smith Jr. in the class as a...
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play in its final crossover game when it travels to Northwestern on Saturday, looking to continue its run of success over the Big Ten West. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wildcats will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC with...
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
James Franklin Was Asked About Talent Gap With Ohio State
Penn State suffered their sixth straight loss to Ohio State yesterday, though this one ended up even more lopsided than most of the previous five. The outcome has some wondering whether the Nittany Lions have a massive talent gap with their Big Ten rivals. But if there is a talent...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
OHSAA state field hockey preview 2022: Shaker Heights to face familiar foe in state semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The state field hockey tournament is down to the final four. Champions from the Northeast and Southwest districts will each play one of two Central District champions on Thursday to determine who will play in Saturday’s state title match. Shaker Heights beat Hudson 2-1 to advance...
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
