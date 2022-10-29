COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needed its defensive line depth against Penn State more than at any point this season. The Nittany Lions’ 80 plays were the most by any opponent this season. For obvious reasons, OSU wanted defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison on the field as much as possible. For the latter, that meant nearly doubling his previous season high in snaps (33 to 62). Tuimoloau had the same previous high and played 55 against Penn State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO