Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

By Adam Uren
 7 days ago
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall.

It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.

The City of Chaska confirmed "we've got a Costco coming to town," announcing that that grading work is ongoing now at the site, with the development also seeing the construction of a townhome-style apartment complex and a roundabout.

Costco is planning to open the new store in fall 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4App4D_0irGE7lA00
City of Chaska

It will be the second Costco in the southwest metro, the other being in Eden Prairie.

The retailer has other Twin Cities stores in Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Minneapolis (a Business Center store), St. Louis Park, and Woodbury.

It also has stores in Baxter, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journals said the retailer spent $8 million for the land in Chaska, with a Costco liquor store also set to be built within the warehouse.

