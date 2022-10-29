Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chip Trayanum, Ohio State football’s ‘emergency’ running back, called into action
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Ohio State football first gave Chip Trayanum running back reps in preseason camp, coach Ryan Day characterized it as preparation for an “emergency.”. While the Buckeye backfield situation is not exactly an emergency, it became clear in recent weeks that the Arizona State transfer...
What’s up with Jordan Hancock as Ohio State gradually increases his workload?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jordan Hancock was supposed to be a vital part of Ohio State football’s plans defensively, but a nagging injury prevented him from doing so during the first half of the season. It’s why the Buckeyes have been carefully working him back into the fold over the...
Ohio State football’s run game is struggling but does it actually matter?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has struggled to run the ball the past two weeks, even if it hasn’t had any real impact on the scoreboard at the end of the game. Against Iowa, the Buckeyes ran for just 66 yards on 30 carries. But despite that 2.2 yards per carry average, they still ended the game with 54 points.
Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams play against Northwestern?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s consistently banged-up running back room may be without Miyan Williams, at least temporarily. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Williams’ arm or hand injury suffered against Penn State was not “serious.” He deferred to Saturday morning’s status report for all injury updates, re-emphasizing the policy he put in place in the past.
If J.T. Tuimoloau’s a game-wrecker now, what can Ohio State football’s defense do next?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the streets of Philadelphia to the Ivy League halls of Cornell, through the SEC, the ACC and the Big 12, Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles saw all manners of star performances. Until Saturday, he had not seen anything like J.T. Tuimoloau. The Buckeyes’...
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshmen wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to have an expectation that at least...
Where is Ohio State football in the first College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff committee looked favorably on Ohio State football’s performance so far. The Buckeyes were No. 2 in Tuesday night’s first playoff rankings reveal. Tennessee is No. 1 and defending champion Georgia is No. 3. Those teams play Saturday, with the winner likely assuming the No. 1 spot next week.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Kayden McDonald, 4-star DL, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program has once again found a way to beat Clemson on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from Kayden McDonald of North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School. The nation’s No. 293 player and No. 40 defensive lineman chose the Buckeyes over the Tigers,...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Penn State bowl projections: Nittany Lions vs. SEC school a popular pick after second loss
Penn State suffered its second stumble of the season with a loss to Ohio State on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions remain in contention for a notable postseason bowl bid in the latest roundup of projections. Through eight games, Penn State is 6-2 overall and ranked No. 16 in the...
What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play in its final crossover game when it travels to Northwestern on Saturday, looking to continue its run of success over the Big Ten West. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wildcats will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC with...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
OHSAA state field hockey preview 2022: Shaker Heights to face familiar foe in state semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The state field hockey tournament is down to the final four. Champions from the Northeast and Southwest districts will each play one of two Central District champions on Thursday to determine who will play in Saturday’s state title match. Shaker Heights beat Hudson 2-1 to advance...
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
intermatwrestle.com
#1 Overall Junior Joseph Sealey Picks Penn State
This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0