More sun tries to return into Sunday

Good morning my friends! Patchy drizzle will continue early today, with clouds slowly decreasing tonight. High pressure will build in more tomorrow, bringing some drier air and slowly clearing the clouds. Skies will be partly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will warm to near 70.

A weakening storm system will move by to our west on Halloween, bringing a chance for a few showers. Another system will push into the area on Wednesday with more shower chances. We also have a warming trend into November that will hold through a good portion of next week!

Today: Patchy morning drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Cloud cover lingers with lows in the mid to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

