"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very mild November morning as most of us will start in the 50s heading out the door. You’ll get to enjoy the same warmth of yesterday but the south wind will be much stronger today. Highs in the upper 70s are expected with a south wind gusting to near 40 mph to help us get there.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy ahead of a late week front
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm and sunny Tuesday the mild weather continues! Although each day will be mild ahead of a late week cold front, Tuesday was the nicest with breezier conditions here Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be particularly windy with gusts near 40mph in the afternoon.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm to kick off November, then a cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the week the warming trend continues! Highs will be well above our average in the upper 50s... plan on mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday. Although each day will be mild ahead of a late week cold front, Tuesday will be the nicest...
WOWT
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: Halloween mild and dry, similar weather for first days of November
Cloudy and quiet this evening, typical chill overnight. Sunshine and warmer for Halloween.
WOWT
Emily's Monday evening forecast
A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans.
WOWT
Bellevue Loop back open
Supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers have made it difficult to move goods.
WOWT
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans.
WOWT
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
WOWT
Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September. The least expensive gas...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino breaks down on expansion
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips leading to an arrest in the city's latest shooting. Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump.
WOWT
Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters. The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
omahamagazine.com
Cascio’s Steakhouse: 76 Years of Sizzle
Cascio’s Steakhouse is often recognized not just for the quality of its food, but for its place in Omaha’s history. Opened in 1946 by two brothers of immigrant parents, this restaurant has managed to stay open as so many other restaurants of that era closed their doors. “We’ve...
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Omaha?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
WOWT
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
WOWT
New home construction does better in Omaha, still faces supply chain issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New home construction has dropped sharply across the country. It was down about 8% year-to-year in September as mortgage rates jumped. As we head toward the end of the year, experts tell 6 News the new home construction market here in Omaha is doing better than the rest of the country.
