I agree there needs to be fresh blood on both sides of the aisle, but what Democrats have done to this country in two years will be their demise
Both the DNC and the RNC control everything, they pick the candidates we vote for, what they say and do. They both hold potential candidates hostage with their financial support. This is not democracy nor a republic it's organized crime.
LOL, sounds like the big three, Biden, Pelosi and Schumer’s days are numbered. Not only in their current positions, but in their future leadership roles. They sold their membership a bag of snot and told them it was caviar. Nancy and chuck will be back down in the pit and Joe will be back in the basement.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
AOC laments GOP momentum ahead of midterms: We're at the 'precipice of fascism in this country'
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
CIVIL WAR: Democrat for governor attacks own party as Republican gains momentum in deep-blue state
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
