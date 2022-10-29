Read full article on original website
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to...
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, driving stolen vehicle
A man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended after a foot chase near Interstate 75 in Bowling Green. On Friday around 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that a vehicle with a stolen license plate hit on the city plate reader camera system. The suspect...
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday. The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. on E. Warren Ave near Cadieux. According to police, three people were behind a rental hall for a get-together when a car pulled next to them. A few words were exchanged, and the suspect fired shots inside the victims' vehicle at one point.
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident. It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight. Police...
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
After 5 days on the run, house party shooting suspect turns himself in to police
The alleged shooter who killed a young woman and sent another woman to the hospital after an altercation at a multi-family home has turned himself in to Detroit Police.
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
BG officers deploy pepper spray to stop fight
Bowling Green police had to deploy pepper spray in order to break up two fights Thursday. Two Findlay residents were cited for fighting after officers responded to screaming coming from the 300 block of North Enterprise Street. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, around 11:30 p.m., officers were...
Two people shot Thursday at south Toledo apartment complex; 17-year-old in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people, including a teenager, were shot at the Elmdale Courts Apartment Complex in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo police detective. Officers found a 17-year-old male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was taken to...
TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
