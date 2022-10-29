Read full article on original website
Top Republicans reject any link between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel lamented the “unfair” Democratic argument that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the investigation continues.
POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?
HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down 2022’s closing arguments
ALMOST THERE — 6 days left until Election Day. … 27,031,295 early votes cast as of 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, per the United States Elections Project. CLOSING TIME — There are just six days left in this chaotic midterm, which means campaigns around the country are readying their final pitches for voters.
Down to the Election Day wire
We’re just under 200 hours away from Election Day (but who’s counting). There are a lot of numbers floating around, between polls and early voting. It can be a lot to make sense of. So what do the experts think?. Your host discussed the state of play with...
POLITICO Playbook: The next big precedent SCOTUS is set to overturn
MARRIED! — Playbook’s own Eugene Daniels and Nathan Stephens were married this weekend in front of close family and friends at the Evergreen Museum and Library in Baltimore. Each groom walked down the aisle with both of his parents. Eugene’s sister masterfully officiated the ceremony, during which both his youngest sibling and Nathan’s sister read poems. Dinner, dancing and an afterparty soon followed, with plenty of Beyoncé songs to go around. Pic on Eugene's Twitter … and more photos: 1, 2, 3, 4.
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said Democrats “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections.
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
midterm support across the aisle
Cheney endorsed Democrat Elissa Slotkin last week. What's happening: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) voiced her support for Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, the second Democratic midterm nod the outgoing GOP lawmaker has given out in recent weeks. What she said: During a PBS News Hour panel in...
A new wave of celebrity politicians breaks the rules on acceptable behavior, inspired by Trump
After two former girlfriends accused Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football star, of pressuring them to get abortions, and giving them money for the procedures, Walker’s standing with conservative voters would have been expected to dip. One reason is that Walker has taken an absolutist position on abortion – no abortions should be legal, even in the case of incest or rape or the health of the mother, he has said. Instead, Walker has denied the allegations, and they appear to have boosted his odds of winning rather than diminished them. Why? Because he’s not a politician –...
Big names come out in governor’s race
If you need any more evidence that we’ve got a real race on our hands for governor, take a look at the parade of heavy hitters who started dropping into the campaign trail this weekend as early voting kicked off. In Rep. Lee Zeldin’s camp, there’s Florida Gov. Ron...
Who's on the road: Obama and GOP hopefuls
SENATE TEA LEAVES LEAD TO WHITE HOUSE — The fight to win control of the Senate is entering a desperate final stretch, but a key handful of Republicans are looking ahead to 2024 -- and hedging their bets while former President Donald Trump weighs another White House bid. Most...
The election after the election
FIRST IN HUDDLE: STEERING THE SHIP — When leadership elections are done, the House GOP will have another big task ahead — naming lawmakers to the panel known as the Steering and Policy Committee, which decides panel assignments for each conference member in the next Congress as well as many chairmanships (that is, of course, provided that Republicans take back the majority).
Seeing politics clearly: a rural perspective
Those of us who spend our lives immersed in the outdoors eventually learn a simple truth: A lack of awareness puts an animal’s continued existence at risk. In the most basic of equations, awareness equals life. It’s true for the hunted — the deer invariably relies on its keen...
Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate
KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
The lower-profile races where K Street is writing checks
WHO (ELSE) IS GETTING K STREET’S LAST-MINUTE CASH: As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, donors are still pouring money into races in the campaign to control Congress. Lobbyists are among those giving, of course, but K Street denizens have also continued to open their wallets in the final weeks of the midterms in lower profile races — several of which PI is highlighting today.
White House bites its tongue on Elon-Twitter
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. President JOE BIDEN and billionaire ELON MUSK aren’t fond of one another. They’ve feuded over Biden not promoting Tesla as much as...
Ritchie Torres and a group of progressive advocates are urging regulators to let Americans bet on U.S. elections, arguing it would help build public trust in democracy.
Critics have warned of a "gambling den" and election integrity concerns. What's happening: In a previously unreported letter, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), with five self-identified progressive "policymakers, activists, journalists, pollsters and grassroots organizers," warned the CFTC that prohibiting political prediction markets could worsen "the public's understanding of our democratic process" and promote "unsafe, black market exchanges."
Fog of disinformation spreads after Pelosi attack
Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Charges filed yesterday against suspected assailant David DePape unearthed more shocking details about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — including ones that seemed to intentionally counter disinformation swirling around the disturbing incident.
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
The GOP’s at odds over the debt ceiling
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
