Effective: 2022-11-02 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN Dry conditions, breezy winds, and near record temperatures will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of mid 30s over NW WI and low to mid 40s over NE MN. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO