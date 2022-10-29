Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog have developed across portions of northeast Florida this morning, mainly for locations south of Interstate 10 and east of U.S. Highway 301. Visibilities of one quarter mile or less will be possible through the early morning hours. Visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise. A majority of this fog will dissipate by 9 AM this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley Patchy dense fog early this morning Patchy dense fog should lift before 9 AM EDT over most areas. Until then, if you are driving early today, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN Dry conditions, breezy winds, and near record temperatures will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of mid 30s over NW WI and low to mid 40s over NE MN. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
