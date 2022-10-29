Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog have developed across portions of northeast Florida this morning, mainly for locations south of Interstate 10 and east of U.S. Highway 301. Visibilities of one quarter mile or less will be possible through the early morning hours. Visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise. A majority of this fog will dissipate by 9 AM this morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Patchy dense fog early this morning Patchy dense fog should lift before 9 AM EDT over most areas. Until then, if you are driving early today, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 03:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range in passes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. Drifting snow may impact travel.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley Patchy dense fog early this morning Patchy dense fog should lift before 9 AM EDT over most areas. Until then, if you are driving early today, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.
