ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClevelandBaseballInsider

The Guardians Are Finally Getting Recognition They Deserve For Incredible Season

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HwY9_0irGBK7900

Cleveland players and front office members are being nominated for a handful of awards after a memorable regular season.

The Guardians were easily one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 regular season. They were the youngest team in baseball and were virtually ruled out of any postseason appearance or contention for the division at the beginning of the year.

Not only did Cleveland win the AL Central, but the final standings showed that they ran away with it.

They may not have received the national media attention they deserved throughout the season. However, here in the early offseason, they're starting to get some love.

Gold Glove Awards

The finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced before the World Series started. The Guardians ended up having five players nominated for the award!

  • Andres Gimenez 2B
  • Jose Ramirez 3B
  • Myles Straw CF
  • Steven Kwan LF
  • Shane Bieber SP

For us fans who watched most Guardians games, we know that defense was one of the main contributors to Cleveland's success. Having five players nominated for the Gold Glove Award shows more general MLB fans what this club is about.

Executive Of The Year

It wasn't just on the field where this organization impressed. On Thursday the team announced that Chris Antonetti was the recipient of the Executive of the Year award.

I know that there are fans on social media who wished and wanted to see things run a little differently throughout the year. However, credit needs to be given where it's due.

Antonetti and company clearly had a plan throughout the season which was to see as many prospects as they could and they stuck with that. They had 17 players make their debuts including Will Brennan and Bo Naylor in late September.

The blueprint worked for last season and now they know what they have in some of the young guys, it's time to build off this and make a few splashes in free agency and trades.

Fielding Bible Award Winners

Myles Straw and Steven Kwan were one of the best defensive outfield duos in the MLB last season. It's only right that they were the winners of the Fielding Bible Award for their respective positions.

This award is given to players who had the best defense, purely based on statistical analysis.

Kwan was the only unanimous winner too.

Silver Slugger Award

Finally, that brings us to the offense. Ramirez and Gimenez were both incredible defensive players in 2022, but they were just as good at the plate too.

Gimenez finished the season with a .297 batting average and 69 RBI. Ramirez had 29 home run and also finished with an impressive 126 RBI.

Even just a little recognition like this is good to see. This ball club defied all odds and they still could be getting more love for their season.

-----

Read More:

Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez Represent Guardians As Finalists For Silver Slugger Award

Why Jose Ramirez Should Win The 2022 Hank Aaron Award

Jose Ramirez's Injury Wouldn't Stop Him From Leading 2022 Guardians To Playoffs

Biggest Takeaways From Francona, Antonetti's Season Recap Press Conference

Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez Named Gold Glove Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cavaliers Nation

Former NBA Coach of the Year says the Cavs ‘check every box of a championship team except for experience’

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022-23 campaign with title aspirations after they upgraded their roster by adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The team also has a believer in Sam Mitchell, a former NBA coach. He recently expressed admiration for the 2022-23 Cavs, stating that they “check every box of a championship team except for experience.”
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS San Francisco

MLB commissioner doubts Oakland will keep A's

OAKLAND -- Oakland might lose yet another professional sports team, if the Major League Baseball commissioner's predictions are correct.During an interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on Sirius XM, commissioner Rob Manfred said he wasn't optimistic the Oakland A's will be able to build a new stadium in Oakland."I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland. It just doesn't look like it's going to happen. I'm not positive about it," he told Russo.The team's lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 season."I think the A's have proceeded prudently...
OAKLAND, CA
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
623
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy