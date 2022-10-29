ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on lack of holding calls: 'I gotta sell it more'

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had a solid start to his career. He’s got a relentless motor and plays the run as well as he rushes the passer.

However, his sack numbers (1.0) remain noticeably low despite the amount of pressure he’s creating. One of the reasons for that is he’s held at an alarming rate.

More alarming is that it’s rarely called.

This is a theme dating back to the preseason and one that came up against in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But don’t take our word for it… It’s on film.

“Come on, man, we knew I was close. I was eating. He held me like [expletive]. It’s cool, though. That’s what happens when you start getting old. You’ve got to start doing stuff like that,” Thibodeaux said of Jaguars OT Cam Robinson after the game.

Thibodeaux was asked about the relentless holding on Friday at team facilities and initially brushed it off. But pressed further, the rookie admitted that maybe he needs to sell it more.

“As long as we keep winning, they can keep holding,” Thibodeaux said. “I gotta sell it more. I guess I’m not selling it enough.”

To his credit, Thibodeaux hasn’t made a stink about the lack of holding penalties. He hasn’t griped about it publicly, he hasn’t barked at referees and he doesn’t make a scene when he gets held. He simply heads back to the line and makes the offensive line hold some more.

But perhaps with some attention drawn to it, NFL officials will finally open their eyes and see what’s transpiring. It can’t and should not be allowed to continue.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

