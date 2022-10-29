Read full article on original website
Related
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
selmasun.com
Selma minister Nannie "Nan" Brown Curtis passes away after cancer battle
Selma minister, Nannie "Nan" Brown Curtis, passed away from lung cancer on Oct. 15. She was 74 years old and was in the presence of family when she passed away in the care of a hospital in Montgomery. According to her obituary on Miller Funeral Service Curtis was born in...
alabamanews.net
Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma
The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
selmasun.com
Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday
Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2