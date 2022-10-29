BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO