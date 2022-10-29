ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilcox County, AL

CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma

The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Selma

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday

Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

