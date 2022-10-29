ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

larchmontloop.com

Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck

Making headlines on the Village of Mamaroneck Police blotter this month:. Trucks getting stuck under the train bridges at Mamaroneck Avenue and Fenimore Avenues on an average weekly basis. Were the vandals human or animal?. A real estate broker’s nightmare: neighbors harassing potential buyers. October 30, 2022 Dispute, Rose...
MAMARONECK, NY
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY
longisland.com

SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

