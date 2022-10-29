Read full article on original website
larchmontloop.com
Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck
Making headlines on the Village of Mamaroneck Police blotter this month:. Trucks getting stuck under the train bridges at Mamaroneck Avenue and Fenimore Avenues on an average weekly basis. Were the vandals human or animal?. A real estate broker’s nightmare: neighbors harassing potential buyers. October 30, 2022 Dispute, Rose...
Police Alert Residents After String Of Vehicle Thefts In New Canaan
Police in Fairfield County issued an alert following a string of vehicle thefts. The New Canaan Police Department said the thefts and suspicious incidents took place between Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Officers first responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in the area...
Police Looking For Man Who Stole Cell Phone From Parked Car In Port Chester
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who they say stole a cell phone from a parked car in Westchester County. On Friday, Oct. 28 around 9:15 a.m., a man stole the phone from a car parked in Port Chester on lower King Street (Route 120A), according to police.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Stony Point Man Nabbed For Burglary Of $1K In Goods From Home, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with burglary after allegedly entering a home and stealing more than $1,000 in goods. The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in Stony Point. Rafael Olivo, age 58, of Stony Point, was arrested after he allegedly entered...
Mahwah Pizzeria 'Robber' Threatens To Shoot Employees, Flees Empty-Handed
A would-be robber fled a Mahwah pizzeria empty-handed after threatening to shoot the employees, authorities said. The white suspect was wearing a tan jacket when he entered Mahwah Pizza & Pasta on MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Jim Wysocki said. He demanded money from the...
Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
longisland.com
SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
Stay safe: Police warn trick-or-treaters to be careful amid coyote, bear sightings
The Yonkers Police Department says there have been black bear sightings in the Lawrence Park neighborhood.
Teen boy seriously injured after falling off moving Jeep on Long Island
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday night after Suffolk County police said he fell off a moving Jeep, hitting his head on the pavement.
'Be Aware Of Your Surroundings': Multiple Coyote Sightings Reported In Rye
Police in a Westchester County city are warning people to be extra vigilant for coyotes when outside after multiple reported sightings. The coyotes were seen in Rye in the area of Osborn Road and Woods Lane, City of Rye Police announced on Monday, Oct. 31. "If you see a coyote,...
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
fox5ny.com
Check-washing fraud on Long Island
Authorities in Suffolk County are warning residents about a scam known as check-washing. Thieves steal a paper check, change the amount and the payee, and then cash it in.
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to fiery and deadly Merritt Parkway crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Merritt Parkway and Stamford Monday night. State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Peter Feliks Matusiewicz of Stamford. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 15 northbound, north of exit 34. They said Matusiewicz was in...
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Newtown, State Police Say
A woman allegedly driving the wrong way on I-84 causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Northern Fairfield County has been charged with DUI. Crystal Smith, age 41, of Danbury, was arrested around 2:15 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in Newtown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a...
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
New Rochelle homeowner helps police nab burglar remotely using home security camera
A New Rochelle homeowner helped police catch a burglar in their house - without even being home.
Hendrick Hudson School District records hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
Efforts are underway to stop motorists from illegally passing stopped school buses in Westchester County.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
