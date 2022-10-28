ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jose Peseiro: Nigeria coach's salary goes unpaid since taking charge

Jose Peseiro, the coach of Nigeria's national football team, has not received a single pay cheque from his employers, six months after being appointed to lead the Super Eagles. The 62-year-old, who took charge of the team in May, has however yet to make an official complaint to Nigeria's Football...

