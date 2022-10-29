Read full article on original website
India survive major scare to beat Bangladesh by five runs in controversial rain-affected T20 World Cup clash - after umpires decided to resume play despite soaking wet outfield when the underdogs were 17 RUNS ahead of the DLS-par score
India beat Bangladesh by five runs in a controversial rain-affected clash in Adelaide on Wednesday to remain on track to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Chasing 185 to win, Bangladesh raced to 66 without loss after seven overs thanks to a blistering half-century from Litton Das and were 17 runs above the DLS par score when heavy rain forced the players off.
England almost certain to face Papua New Guinea for place in semi-finals
England will almost certainly face Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after a day when the lineup of the other three last-eight ties was finalised, including a mouthwatering showdown between heavyweights Tonga and Samoa. Shaun Wane’s side have won all three of their games so far...
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
Leeds Rhinos to become first British side to make matchday payments to women's team
Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team. The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023. The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully...
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit at Sydney zoo
Five lions have sparked a brief emergency at an Australian zoo after escaping from their enclosure. The animals - one adult and four cubs - were spotted outside their exhibit at Sydney's Taronga Zoo about 6:30 local time on Wednesday (22:30 GMT Tuesday). The zoo was put in lockdown and...
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
Brixton shooting: Mother of Deliveroo driver says 'everything hurts'
The mother of a delivery rider who died when he was caught up in a fatal shooting has spoken of her devastation. Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, from Brazil, was doing his last job of the night when he was knocked off his moped in a car chase in Brixton on Sunday.
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
UPDATE, writethru: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany, Spain,...
Trio jailed over £3m cocaine-running plot
Three men have been jailed for their part in running drugs and cash between London, the Midlands and west England. Tekla Selassie, 20, Adil Riaz, 31, and Tobias Slender, 44, were investigated under Operation Venetic - a UK-wide crackdown on organised crime. The three men helped Bath-based drug dealer Romaine...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient,...
Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
MP Calls On Premier League To Take Action Against Hillsborough Chants
Over the past two seasons, we have seen a noticeable uptick in the number of vile chants from opposition supporters, both at Anfield and when Liverpool travel to other football grounds, directed at LFC and their supporters. This includes a spike in the number of chants making light of the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989.
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
