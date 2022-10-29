ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley Duvall Will Return to the Screen After 20 Years

 3 days ago
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Shelley Duvall, who dropped out of Hollywood 20 years ago and struggled with mental illness, is making an acting comeback with a cameo in the thriller The Forest Hills . Duvall, best known for playing Wendy Torrance in The Shining and Olive Oyl in Popeye , will portray the mother of a disturbed man in the new indie flick from Scott Goldberg. He said he was inspired by The Shining to cast her, telling Deadline , “Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

