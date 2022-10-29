Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
MyWabashValley.com
Arizona county’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week’s election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
MyWabashValley.com
Pritzker, Bailey lay out fiscal plans for state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — Most of Governor Pritzker’s messaging on the campaign trail has been about his record — especially around the state budget. When he took over in 2019, the state was in a crisis. The two-year budget impasse left the state with a gigantic bill...
MyWabashValley.com
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
Comments / 0