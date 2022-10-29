ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD releases photo of Harlem subway station stabbing suspect

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Saturday released a photo of a man accused of stabbing a commuter inside a subway station in Harlem on Friday.

Detectives said the victim, 54, was walking on the southbound A train platform inside the subway station near West 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the suspect tried to start an argument with him. When the victim ignored the suspect, he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper back , authorities said.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he received multiple stitches to close the stab wound. Officials described his condition as stable.

The NYPD asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who ran off after the attack. He was described as being around 28 to 35 years old and around 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

