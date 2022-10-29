ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
localsyr.com

HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November

(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
AUBURN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Highlights From Oswego Creepy Crawl 2022

OSWEGO – The end of October in Oswego always goes out with a bang; the excitement of Halloween still lingering in the air – candy buckets overflowing with goods from trick-or-treating, remnants of costumes lying around, and a myriad of fall festivities still fresh in our minds. The...
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Winners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating Contest

FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
FULTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Steven R. Buck – October 26, 2022

Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Helen D. Metcalf

MINETTO, NY – Helen D. Metcalf, 79, of Minetto, New York, passed on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego, New York, Helen was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (McGann) Schaffer. Helen was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She...
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy