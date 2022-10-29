Read full article on original website
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Ringold Volunteer Fire Department Delights Community With Drive Thru Trick Or Treating
PULASKI, NY – Volunteers from several Pulaski community organizations showed support for the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department’s generous tradition, sharing the Halloween spirit with children of all ages on the evening of October 30, 2022. Vehicles filled with costumed children lined up on Lewis Street as 6 p.m....
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
localsyr.com
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
St. Luke and Oswego County Workforce New York Host Hiring Event Nov. 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton. “We look forward to sharing the...
Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS...
Highlights From Oswego Creepy Crawl 2022
OSWEGO – The end of October in Oswego always goes out with a bang; the excitement of Halloween still lingering in the air – candy buckets overflowing with goods from trick-or-treating, remnants of costumes lying around, and a myriad of fall festivities still fresh in our minds. The...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 23 – October 29
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. Full story here.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Winners announced in Fulton’s Halloween Decorating Contest
FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest. The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
wwnytv.com
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
United Way Annual Diamond Ring Raffle Donated By DuFore’s Jewelers
OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
iheartoswego.com
Steven R. Buck – October 26, 2022
Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
Port Of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker
The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
Helen D. Metcalf
MINETTO, NY – Helen D. Metcalf, 79, of Minetto, New York, passed on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego, New York, Helen was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (McGann) Schaffer. Helen was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She...
waer.org
Glow sticks and batteries trigger more Halloween night calls to poison center than tampered candy
Halloween often has parents worried about the safety of their children’s candy. But a bigger concern may be some of the products they’re wearing with their costumes. The Upstate New York Poison Control Center says calls increase two to three times around Halloween. And many are linked back to flashing battery-operated lights or glow sticks.
