New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Discover 3 Extinct Insect Species
You may not even notice how many insects you see each day. They’re inescapable and everyone on Earth has interacted with them. Insects are incredibly diverse and come in all different shapes and sizes; from the Goliath beetles in central Africa to the tiny fruit flies we swat at upon reflex, they are everywhere. Have you ever wondered if it has always been this way? Are the fascinating creepy crawlers we find today the same as the ones that were buzzing around millions of years ago? Let’s find out! This article will explore how long insects have been around and why some have gone extinct. Then we’ll take a closer look at 3 extinct insect species!
Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly
It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
The curious case of the missing extinctions
When it comes to protecting the biodiversity of Planet Earth, there is perhaps no greater failure than extinction. Thankfully, only a few dozen species have been officially declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the half century since the passage of the Endangered Species Act. But, hold...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island
A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
Birds are so specialized to their homes, it shows in their bones
3D shape across an almost complete skeleton in a group of land vertebrates. Guillermo Navalón3D images of avian skeletons help scientists understand the role of ecology in evolution.
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
Photos suggest rhino horns have shrunk over past century, likely due to hunting
By scrutinizing over a century's worth of photos, University of Cambridge researchers have made the first ever measurements that show rhinoceros horns have gradually decreased in size over time. The researchers measured the horns of 80 rhinos, photographed in profile view between 1886 and 2018. The photographs, held by the...
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth
Meet the Foot Long Reptile With Webbed Feet and a Lizard Head That Used to Roam the Earth. Throughout the evolutionary history of life on earth, there have been some pretty strange creatures. If you tried to make a creature as strange as a platypus, for example, you just can’t think of anything that comes close! A few hundred million years ago, a creature lived before the dinosaurs roamed the earth, and it was strange enough to have “platypus status.” Today, we are going to learn all about the foot-long reptile with webbed feet, a snake’s tail, and a lizard’s head!
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
New sunbird species discovered in Indonesia
A team of zoologists from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in Ireland and the Halo Oleo University in Indonesia has recently found several new species of colorful, tropical sunbirds, including the “Wakatobi Sunbird” (Cinnyris infrenatus), which lives only on the tiny Wakatobi Islands in Central Indonesia. Moreover, by examining the more widespread Olive-backed Sunbirds and Black Sunbirds, the scientists found that individuals named as such actually belong to multiple unrecognized species. These findings have important implications for our understanding of evolution in this highly biodiverse region.
Rare and Gorgeous Ghost Orchid May Be Added to the Endangered Species List
The ghost orchid is in grave danger due to rampant poaching and estimates of its wild population range from 750 to 1,500. Federal wildlife experts announced Tuesday that the elusive, uncommon, and exquisite flower might be put on the Endangered Species List by year's end to prevent it from being worshipped to extinction.
