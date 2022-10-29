Read full article on original website
Related
Early voting numbers rise ahead of election day
The Board of Elections have tallied the numbers for early voters. As of yesterday there were a total of 367,304. Those numbers will change throughout Sunday as more early voters make their way to the polls.
NYS Department of Civil Service opens registration for professional career opportunities exam
The New York State Department of Civil Service announced that beginning Tuesday, those interested in a career in New York State public service can apply and complete the Professional Career Opportunities (PCO) exam.
2 arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Saratoga Springs
A man from North Carolina and one from Virginia were arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of catalytic converters.
HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
Man sentenced for 2017 hammer attack
A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer.
The best dive bar in New York, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Forest fire burns through nearly 20 acres in Bleecker
Emergency crews from several fire agencies responded to a forest fire near Lily Lake Road, off of State Highway 309 in Bleecker Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0