Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
