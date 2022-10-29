Farm Again helps veterans reconnect with the land

Iteago Felton feeds fowl at his family’s farm, 3T Farms, in Lincolnton. Special Photo: AGA/CAES

LINCOLNTON — For many veterans, returning to civilian life is a stark shift from their fast-paced and service-based military life. Combine this with the more than 4.7 million veterans who have service-based disabilities, the challenges of re-entry compound. The University of Georgia is working to assist Georgia’s veterans with this transition through its dynamic farming program, Farm Again.

“The program does more than you expect it to because it provides more than just equipment,” Iteago Felton, owner of 3T Farms and a Farm Again participant whose military career spans 32 years of Army service, said. “It gives us the knowledge, a new community of farmers and veterans, and a sense of pride because you know you are of service to your community again.”