Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Man dead in North Merton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
Man shot and killed in Hollywood neighborhood, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on North Merton Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot...
actionnews5.com
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.
actionnews5.com
Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MPD: $10,000 reward offered for information in an August unsolved murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Tuesday what they're calling an "extraordinary" CrimeStoppers award of $10,000 is available to anyone whose anonymous tip helps police solve the murder of Clarence Teal on August 28, 2022. Memphis Police said detectives need the public’s help identifying three suspects in the killing...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
actionnews5.com
$10K award available for information about August murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information. The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still...
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person and leaving three others injured after a shooting in East Memphis over the weekend is in police custody. Memphis Police Department says 18-year-old Peter Vaca is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
Man dead after shooting near North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a North Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. At 2:52 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to the 1500 Block of North Merton Street, near the Goodwill Village Apartments, regarding a shooting. Officers located one male victim with apparent gunshot...
Family of shooting victim increases CrimeStoppers reward to $10K for answers in his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man shot and killed in Memphis is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in his death. The shooting happened on Henry Avenue on Aug. 28. The victim, Clarence Teal, 42, was taken to Regional One in critical condition but...
actionnews5.com
Former employee accused of forging checks from 2 Memphis funeral homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Memphis funeral home has been arrested after police say he forged checks from that business along with another funeral home over 12 miles away. Mario Anderson, 32, is charged with theft of property valued between $60,000 to $250,000 and forgery of...
Woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in North Memphis. MPD found a woman on the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the a male suspect was driving a white vehicle. This is now an active investigation.
Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed on a busy road in Memphis. Sunday afternoon, a woman was hit and killed while crossing busy Shelby Drive. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Kerrien Price saw the accident shortly after impact. He said, at the time, it was hard to tell what […]
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
Teen arrested shortly after couple carjacked in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — It didn’t take long for police to find the car taken from a couple at gunpoint in Midtown on Saturday. Twenty minutes after the carjacking in the 405 block of South Cleveland Street, officers located the stolen Prius and took an 18-year-old into custody. Police say Christoph Boyd was one of four […]
Comments / 0