WREG

Man dead in North Merton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Persons of interest sought in homicide near Pete and Sams’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for three persons of interest in a man’s shooting death that took place near Pete and Sams’ Sunday at midnight. Police say a man was found shot on the north side of Park Avenue and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
DC News Now

Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

$10K award available for information about August murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information. The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person and leaving three others injured after a shooting in East Memphis over the weekend is in police custody. Memphis Police Department says 18-year-old Peter Vaca is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former employee accused of forging checks from 2 Memphis funeral homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Memphis funeral home has been arrested after police say he forged checks from that business along with another funeral home over 12 miles away. Mario Anderson, 32, is charged with theft of property valued between $60,000 to $250,000 and forgery of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in North Memphis. MPD found a woman on the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the a male suspect was driving a white vehicle. This is now an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed on a busy road in Memphis. Sunday afternoon, a woman was hit and killed while crossing busy Shelby Drive. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Kerrien Price saw the accident shortly after impact. He said, at the time, it was hard to tell what […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Teen arrested shortly after couple carjacked in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It didn’t take long for police to find the car taken from a couple at gunpoint in Midtown on Saturday. Twenty minutes after the carjacking in the 405 block of South Cleveland Street, officers located the stolen Prius and took an 18-year-old into custody. Police say Christoph Boyd was one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN

