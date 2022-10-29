ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty Silver Center hosts craft fair Nov. 8

LIBERTY — The Liberty Silver Center will host its 14th Annual Arts and Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. The fair will feature local vendors, showcasing their talents with a variety of handcrafted treasures. Some...
LIBERTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What’s the best breakfast in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍳

We’re talking omelets, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage. And of course, coffee. The bottomless refill kind. Ok, early birds, this one’s for you. Up an at ’em! And give us your suggestions. How to tell us your picks for best breakfasts in JoCo. We typically take recommendations...
martincitytelegraph.com

Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City

Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

2 men win fundraising tournament for veterans

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters recently held the 11th Annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament on Smithville Lake. This special tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order house

Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
RICHMOND, MO
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Ben Holladay Bottled-in-Bond Missouri Straight Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Holladay Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Jurassic World Live Tour is Coming to Kansas City!

Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS

