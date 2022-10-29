Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order houseCJ CoombsRichmond, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty Silver Center hosts craft fair Nov. 8
LIBERTY — The Liberty Silver Center will host its 14th Annual Arts and Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. The fair will feature local vendors, showcasing their talents with a variety of handcrafted treasures. Some...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best breakfast in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍳
We’re talking omelets, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage. And of course, coffee. The bottomless refill kind. Ok, early birds, this one’s for you. Up an at ’em! And give us your suggestions. How to tell us your picks for best breakfasts in JoCo. We typically take recommendations...
martincitytelegraph.com
Halloween Traditions Developed Over Time in Kansas City
Once upon a time, the Halloween holiday was celebrated much differently than it is today. Many people, admittedly including myself, have Halloween fever. Today, over $6 billion is spent annually on Halloween, making it the second largest commercial holiday after Christmas. Before there were children donned in costumes trick-or-treating and...
mycouriertribune.com
2 men win fundraising tournament for veterans
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters recently held the 11th Annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament on Smithville Lake. This special tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields.
kcur.org
You can stay at a haunted mansion in Atchison, Kansas — but the spirits might ghost you
When Stephanie O’Reilly learned that the haunted Victorian house at 1301 Kansas Ave. was for sale, she drove by it out of curiosity. Over and over she found herself driving an hour from her home in Lawrence to look at the McInteer Villa in Atchison. She felt an almost otherworldly attraction to the property.
KCTV 5
Going with Grace: Elms Hotel & Spa
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Spooky season continues as Grace takes a tour of the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs Missouri. Catch all of the spooky fun in this week’s Going with Grace.
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
KOCO
8 people shot, 1 killed in shooting at Halloween party in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said eight people were shot, one fatally, at a party on Halloween night. The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. near 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Police Chief Karl Oakman said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
KMBC.com
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
Watkins House (2007).Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, the Watkins House located on South Camden Street in Richmond, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house was built around 1890. it was two-and-half stories with an encircling porch. The architectural style was Queen Anne. The architect was George F. Barber and it's believed this was a mail-order home from the George F. Barber Company of Knoxville, Tennessee. This is one of the most interesting details about this house.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Ben Holladay Bottled-in-Bond Missouri Straight Bourbon
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Holladay Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Kansas City-area woman home nearly a year after being diagnosed with COVID-19
A Kansas City-area woman is home after spending 100 days in the ICU and months in a Lee's Summit rehab after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
kcparent.com
Jurassic World Live Tour is Coming to Kansas City!
Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
