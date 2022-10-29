OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.

