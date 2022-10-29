Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
Fox11online.com
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6...
Fox11online.com
De Pere apartment fire stemmed from exhaust fan
DE PERE (WLUK) -- An exhaust fan fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a De Pere apartment complex Tuesday morning. Crews were called to 1015 Coral Street on the city's east side around 9 a.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor bathroom. All occupants...
Fox11online.com
Fremont man pleads no contest to 9th OWI charge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fremont man was convicted of his ninth drunken driving charge Monday, and faces at least three years in prison at his Dec. 21 sentencing. Allen Mande, 60, pleaded no contest at the court appearance. A count of operating after license revocation was dismissed. Prosecutors will recommend...
Fox11online.com
Sentencing set for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Christmas parade attack
WAUKESHA (WLUK/AP) -- Darrell Brooks will learn his punishment next month for killing six people and injuring dozens of others at last year's Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks was convicted last week on 76 counts, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. He drive his SUV through the parade last Nov. 21 after, prosecutors said, he had an argument with his girlfriend.
Fox11online.com
Plea entered in Howard shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
Fox11online.com
Another competency exam ordered for Schabusiness
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Another competency exam was ordered Tuesday for the woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. Mental competency refers to a defendant’s...
Fox11online.com
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney requests another competency exam
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
Fox11online.com
Private well owners in Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties receive ARPA funds
(WLUK) -- Three counties in Wisconsin are the first to receive grants as a part of a new program to expand access to clean drinking water. Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties have been awarded two well compensation grants totaling, $30,791 and three well abandonment grants, totaling $4,144. The $10 million...
Fox11online.com
State approves funding for two Waushara County road construction projects
(WLUK) -- Two road construction projects are moving forward in Waushara County. Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.5 million contract to improve northbound I-39, between the Marquette County Line and County O and a $8.2 million contract to improve southbound I-39, between Waushara County O and the Portage County Line.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh begins survey of residents
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.
Fox11online.com
From superheroes to hot dogs, Appleton children, adults dress up for trick-or-treating
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Excitement for Halloween is still going strong. Kids and adults of all ages walked around Appleton neighborhoods to enjoy a once a year tradition. A number of different reasons brought them out. "I just show up for the candy," one boy said. “It's a lot of fun...
Fox11online.com
'Ship Happens': Shipyard District unveils mural to celebrate industrial presence
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Next time you're stopped waiting in traffic because of a ship or train, you might find yourself thinking, "Ship happens." That's because the Shipyard District, Inc. unveiled its new mural, "Ship Happens," Tuesday night. The public artwork serves to celebrate the area's industrial presence while also...
Fox11online.com
Hy-Vee grocery store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon's newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of its locations will...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay YMCAs offer 24/7 access to newly renovated wellness centers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay YMCA's east and west side locations are showing off newly-renovated wellness centers and offering expanded access to the spaces. After two months of renovating work, both locations now have new flooring and equipment. The two branches also dedicated at least 2,000 square feet to additional strength space.
Fox11online.com
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
