Fond Du Lac, WI

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6...
MENASHA, WI
De Pere apartment fire stemmed from exhaust fan

DE PERE (WLUK) -- An exhaust fan fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a De Pere apartment complex Tuesday morning. Crews were called to 1015 Coral Street on the city's east side around 9 a.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor bathroom. All occupants...
DE PERE, WI
Fremont man pleads no contest to 9th OWI charge

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fremont man was convicted of his ninth drunken driving charge Monday, and faces at least three years in prison at his Dec. 21 sentencing. Allen Mande, 60, pleaded no contest at the court appearance. A count of operating after license revocation was dismissed. Prosecutors will recommend...
FREMONT, WI
Sentencing set for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

WAUKESHA (WLUK/AP) -- Darrell Brooks will learn his punishment next month for killing six people and injuring dozens of others at last year's Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks was convicted last week on 76 counts, including six of first-degree intentional homicide. He drive his SUV through the parade last Nov. 21 after, prosecutors said, he had an argument with his girlfriend.
WAUKESHA, WI
Plea entered in Howard shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
HOWARD, WI
Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
NEENAH, WI
Another competency exam ordered for Schabusiness

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Another competency exam was ordered Tuesday for the woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. Mental competency refers to a defendant’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney requests another competency exam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
Oshkosh begins survey of residents

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.
OSHKOSH, WI
Hy-Vee grocery store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon's newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of its locations will...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Green Bay YMCAs offer 24/7 access to newly renovated wellness centers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay YMCA's east and west side locations are showing off newly-renovated wellness centers and offering expanded access to the spaces. After two months of renovating work, both locations now have new flooring and equipment. The two branches also dedicated at least 2,000 square feet to additional strength space.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
SUAMICO, WI

