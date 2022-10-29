Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain set to taper off ahead of mild night for World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Monday night's rain spoiled fun in Philadelphia, leading the MLB to postpone World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, but Tuesday is set to be a better night to watch the Phillies take on the Astros. Rain is moving out of the area, with some lingering showers...
fox29.com
Wells Fargo Center offers World Series experience to fans unable to find tickets
PHILADELPHIA - Roughly 2,000 feet away from Citizens Bank Park, or better yet, the distance of nearly ten Bryce Harper home runs, there’s a chance that fans in the Wells Fargo Center could be heard by those at Citizen's Bank Park. "That is not in the budget, not even...
fox29.com
'It's a thrill to be back': Bordentown's traditional massive Halloween display returns
BORDENTOWN, N.J. - After a three-year COVID hiatus, a beloved South Jersey Halloween tradition is back and people in Bordentown are ready to party, with a massive Halloween display. "It’s a thrill to be back and to be giving back to Bordentown that we love!" exclaimed Cecelia Henry. "You...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
fox29.com
Sam Stafford
Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor. Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."
fox29.com
SEPTA to offer free rides, extra service for Phillies World Series home games
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is celebrating the Fightin' Phils return home for the World Series in one very helpful way - free train rides!. Massive crowds are expected across Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Astros in Games 3-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In an...
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. - Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
fox29.com
Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia. Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street. PREVIOUS:...
fox29.com
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
fox29.com
Montgomery County promises voter safety as ballot drop boxes open
With election day looming in Pennsylvania, the Montgomery County District Attorney promised voter's safety as it opened a dozen early ballot drop boxes. FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke to some early voters who preferred the flexibility of avoiding lines on Election Day.
fox29.com
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
fox29.com
Police: 2 men killed, 1 badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 27-year-old man died...
fox29.com
Fight involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School leaves officers injured, causes property damage
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department is investigating a large fight, involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School, that left school officials and police officers injured. On Tuesday, at around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to Academy Park High School for reports of...
fox29.com
Popular car brands being targeted by TikTok challenge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia believe a string of recent car thefts and break-ins is linked to an existing TikTok challenge that targets two of the most popular car brands. Investigators say thieves are learning how hot wire vehicles using something as simple as a USB cord. A since-deleted TikTok...
fox29.com
Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns
CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
