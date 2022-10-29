ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire

The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunson, the 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

David Lahti Executed Kenosha Man, Shot Him In Heart

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. David Lahti was one of them. His release was discretionary. 53rdth in the series.
KENOSHA, WI
californiaexaminer.net

Man Suspected Of Killing Krystal Tucker Outside Brownstone Social Lounge Arrested

Milwaukee police said that the man suspected in the death of Brownstone Social Lounge waitress Krystal Tucker was arrested in Glendale on Friday. In the shooting on February 10 that claimed the life of Krystal N. Tucker, 31, and injured two of her coworkers, Jordan M. Tate, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man accidentally run over and killed in Beach Park crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man was run over and unintentionally killed by a woman driving in Beach Park early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was laying in the street of the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue for an unknown reason when a woman driving a Volvo did not see the man and […]
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
CHICAGO, IL

