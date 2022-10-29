Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Video shows car thieves crashing through body shop door; thefts and robberies on the rise at Chicago businesses
Surveillance video captured car thieves stealing a vehicle from a Chicago auto repair shop. The incident is part of a growing trend across the city in which thieves and, sometimes, armed robbers target body shops, carwashes, and other vehicle-focused businesses. The thieves seem to have adopted the philosophy of famed...
CBS 58
Shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive, over 50 casings recovered
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 3:05 p.m. today, on Oct. 30. Police say two of the four struck housing units were occupied, but none of the people inside the occupied units were injured.
Suspects charged after man beaten to death at Milwaukee gas station
Milwaukee police say they have identified two men wanted for beating another man to death and then driving off with his car last week.
BET
Police Charge Two Men In Homicide Of Milwaukee Woman Who Was Set On Fire
The Milwaukee police charged two men in connection with the killing of a woman and burning her body. Investigators believe Kania Brunson, the 20-year-old victim, was dating her alleged killer, who was married. WISN reported on Oct. 28 that authorities charged Sultan Shareef with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David Lahti Executed Kenosha Man, Shot Him In Heart
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. David Lahti was one of them. His release was discretionary. 53rdth in the series.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Suspected Of Killing Krystal Tucker Outside Brownstone Social Lounge Arrested
Milwaukee police said that the man suspected in the death of Brownstone Social Lounge waitress Krystal Tucker was arrested in Glendale on Friday. In the shooting on February 10 that claimed the life of Krystal N. Tucker, 31, and injured two of her coworkers, Jordan M. Tate, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.
Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office
A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
Teen, woman shot near Forest Home and Grant
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night.
Man accidentally run over and killed in Beach Park crash
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man was run over and unintentionally killed by a woman driving in Beach Park early Sunday morning. According to police, the man was laying in the street of the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue for an unknown reason when a woman driving a Volvo did not see the man and […]
Sentencing in Darrell Brooks trial to begin Tuesday, November 15
At least 35 parade attack survivors, and family members of victims, want to speak at Brooks’ sentencing. Nearly 10 more would like to submit written impact statements.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
Kenosha fire leaves two dead, including a child
The Kenosha Police Department said two people have died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
