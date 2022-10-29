Read full article on original website
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to...
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stops in Erie part of bus tour
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic candidates, including Josh Shapiro, made a bus tour stop in Erie Tuesday morning, just one week away from the election. Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is calling on Erie County voters to vote on Election Day. This comes after the candidate visited a Plumbers Union...
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
Both political parties accept fracking, but why?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is in one week and Republicans and Democrats are battling over many different issues. One of the issues that has fallen off the political landscape is fracking. A topic that was once contentious, is now accepted by both parties. abc27’s Dennis Owens went looking for answers as to why this is.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Pennsylvania voters still waiting for mail-in ballots as deadlines approach
(WHTM) – November 1 is the deadline for Pennsylvania voters to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. With a deadline of 8 p.m. on November 8, time is running out not only for voters to return their ballot, but even receive one. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department...
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
PA Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones. Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA. Pumpkin Spice...
Price of diesel proves to be a problem going into holiday season, according to survey
(WHTM) — The American Transportation Research Institute recently announced the results of their annual survey of critical issues in the trucking industry. Rebecca Oyler, the president and CEO of The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), said that the price of diesel is a problem. “I just checked today and...
