ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stops in Erie part of bus tour

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic candidates, including Josh Shapiro, made a bus tour stop in Erie Tuesday morning, just one week away from the election. Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is calling on Erie County voters to vote on Election Day. This comes after the candidate visited a Plumbers Union...
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
GEORGIA STATE
abc27.com

Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Both political parties accept fracking, but why?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is in one week and Republicans and Democrats are battling over many different issues. One of the issues that has fallen off the political landscape is fracking. A topic that was once contentious, is now accepted by both parties. abc27’s Dennis Owens went looking for answers as to why this is.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones. Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA. Pumpkin Spice...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy