Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing
Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
wjol.com
Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side
On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
Aurora man who beat up pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 5 years
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man who was charged with punching and kicking his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to five years in jail. Alexander Authement, 29, got into an argument with his girlfriend, who was six months pregnant, on March 23 and punched her in the face before pushing her to the ground, officials said.
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police responding to possible shooting
Police in Montgomery are responding to a possible homicide on the city's east side. It happened in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane Monday morning. The public is asked to avoid the area. Reports, that have not been verified by police, indicate that officers may be looking for a...
Kankakee man arrested for buying gun used to kill Bradley police officer in 2021
A Kankakee man is now accused of being a “straw-purchaser” for the gun that was used to kill a Bradley police sergeant. Jaron Shannon is one of eight people facing charges in the 2021 shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Arrest made amid spree of vehicle thefts
Cook County Sheriff’s Police have arrested one of two teenage boys suspected of stealing a black 2022 Kia Sportage from the east parking lot at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on the night of Oct. 30, charging him with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of theft.
1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
ktvo.com
Illinois man charged following early morning stabbing in southeast Iowa
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Illinois man is facing a felony charge following a report of an early morning stabbing in southeast Iowa. Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Oskaloosa police officers were called to Eltse Hall on the William Penn University campus. When they arrived, officers found a man with...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
News Channel Nebraska
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week. Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say
A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
Comments / 1