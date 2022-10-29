Read full article on original website
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
kjzz.org
Untold Arizona: Ghost stories
On Untold Arizona, KJZZ usually tells unusual stories about the state. Now, we’ve turned the storytelling over to you. We asked listeners to send their Arizona ghost stories to The Show during the month of October — and listeners have certainly delivered. A chilling sensation at ASU's Virginia...
KTAR.com
Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water
PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
KOLD-TV
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
azbigmedia.com
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
theprescotttimes.com
Husband and wife owned and operated by Amanda and Chris Adam, and sitting across from the plaza in downtown Prescott, Bear & Dragon Tiny Café has been open since June this year. Serving fine coffee and paninis out of a built-out aluminum stock trailer, guests can step inside and experience the adorable tiny café from the inside, setting it apart from other mobile food units. There is also a little courtyard with a picnic table for guests, and as they sit on the Plaza Courtyard across from the square, it also makes for an ideal launch point for a picnic on the Courthouse grass.
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — More than $11 million in funding is going toward 52 clean buses set to be distributed across the state, officials announced Thursday. The buses, 27 electric and 25 propane, will go to two Valley cities and six cities outside of metro Phoenix, U.S. Sens. from Arizona Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
journalaz.com
Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine sent the members of the Yavapai County Governing Board a statement on Sept. 1 that the Clarkdale campus has lost its accreditation as a branch campus under federal law:. “In the past, the Verde Valley location was classified by our accrediting body, the Higher Learning...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
