New tropical depression could form in Caribbean early next week, NHC says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor two areas of disturbance that show some signs of tropical development, particularly with one system in the Caribbean.

“Although there are two areas of possible development in the tropics right now, neither will affect the Tampa Bay area,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “The area in the Caribbean, Invest 95L, will most likely develop but high pressure will block it from turning to the north, keeping it out of the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC predicted Invest 95L would gradually develop with favorable environmental conditions, with a tropical depression likely to form by early next week when it goes into the central part of the Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of the development, heavy rainfall is expected over the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, which was already hit hard by Hurricane Fiona.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the disturbance had a 50% chance of formation over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next five days.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure area located about 150 west-northwest of Bermuda is producing some storm activity, but it is not expected to develop after tonight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

