Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Donaldson done for remainder of season; Mountaineers dealing with several other notable absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — True freshman CJ Donaldson made quite a splash in his college football debut, rushing for 125 yards, scoring a touchdown and blocking a punt in West Virginia’s season-opening loss at Pitt. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Donaldson won’t have an opportunity to also finish the season...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 10)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Toussaint enjoys transition to Morgantown, looks to make the most of first season at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Back in April, point guard Joe Toussaint decided on West Virginia after opting to transfer from Iowa. More than six months later, Toussaint has still yet to play a meaningful game for the Mountaineers, but that’s done little to deter him from making a strong impression ahead of his first season in Morgantown.
Metro News
WVU wins in Dawn Plitzuweit’s Coliseum debut, 83-49 over Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s first public appearance at the Coliseum since she was hired to lead the WVU women’s basketball program was a successful one on the scoreboard and in terms of making needed improvements. The Mountaineers defeated Fairmont State, 83-49 in WVU’s preseason finale.
Metro News
West Virginia adds Manhattan transfer Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight days out from the season opener, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has an addition on the way. Whether or not he will be eligible to play this season remains to be seen, but Jose Perez, last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is bound for Morgantown, according to multiple reports.
Shots reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported Sunday morning on High Street in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
Metro News
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
Metro News
Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Metro News
Harm reduction program decisions expected soon in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Milan Puskar Health Right is seeking approval from Morgantown and Monongalia County to approve the syringe access program called LIGHT, Living in Good Health Together program. Health Right Executive Director Laura Jones said the rules brought on by Senate Bill 334 in the last legislative session...
Metro News
Electric school bus testing moves north
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with an electric school bus Wednesday. The testing will be with the BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower. GreenPower Vice President for Business Development Mark Nestlen said the technology has been vastly...
Metro News
Shots fired report under investigation in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
Comments / 0