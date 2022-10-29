ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

One dead following a crash in Agawam

By Emma McCorkindale
 7 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday morning, one person died after a motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam.

Three men arrested after reported armed robbery in Chicopee

According to the Agawam Police Department, at approximately 3:00 a.m., they received multiple calls for a rollover accident on South Street. Officers saw that there were two sheared utility poles and multiple live wires down on the roadway.

A red 2019 Mazda was damaged and was located on the front lawn in the area of Cosgrove Avenue. The Agawam Fire Department said the driver was dead upon arrival.

It was discovered that the driver was traveling Westbound on South Street before leaving the roadway and sticking the utility poles. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, however, the crash remains under investigation by the Agawam Police Department.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and the Reconstruction Section are assisting in this investigation. The name of the driver is not being released due to pending notification to the family.

South Street will be closed between Cosgrove Avenue and Jade Street due to the crash, with the road being expected to be closed into the early evening.

