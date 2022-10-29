James Cameron is finally unveiling Avatar 2.A brand new full-length trailer is set to be released for the movie sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, on Wednesday (2 November) during Good Morning America.It will showcase the world of Pandora as well as returning Na’avi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña. The trailer follows the initial teaser, which was released back in May.Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as the title suggests, is mostly set underwater, was recently hyped us as being “the most insanely complicated movie” ever made.As was noted by writer-director Liam O’Donnell, Cameron’s filmmaking...

20 MINUTES AGO