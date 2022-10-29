Read full article on original website
Netflix acquires ‘Cozy Grove’ developer Spry Fox
Netflix has acquired Spry Fox, the developer behind games Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove. Announcing the news on their website, the streaming platform said Spry Fox’s “cosy, original” games would help it to “accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix’s games catalogue that will have something for everyone.”
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shares account of Itaewon crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin has shared his experience in Seoul’s Itaewon district on October 29 where a crowd crush occurred, a tragedy he thought “could have been prevented”. On October 30, Yoon shared a now-deleted Instagram post recounting his Saturday night at Itaewon, when the incident...
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones
Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ ranks among Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV shows for the first time since premiere
Netflix‘s latest K-drama offering, Under The Queen’s Umbrella, is ranked among the top 10 most-watched non-English series on the platform in the past week. This is according to Netflix’s official most-watched list, where the service tracks its most popular content by calculating the total number of hours viewed. Netflix’s most-watched ranking allows users to toggle between Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. The lists are updated every week.
Elon Musk reveals how much blue tick will cost in radical shake up to verified system
Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will charge $8 (£7) per month for paid verification. It comes after it emerged earlier this week that the new owner of the social media platform was planning to charge $19.99 for a new Twitter Blue subscription. Now, the CEO has taken to...
Avatar: The Way of Water trailer – James Cameron unveils Pandora return on Good Morning America
James Cameron is finally unveiling Avatar 2.A brand new full-length trailer is set to be released for the movie sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, on Wednesday (2 November) during Good Morning America.It will showcase the world of Pandora as well as returning Na’avi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña. The trailer follows the initial teaser, which was released back in May.Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as the title suggests, is mostly set underwater, was recently hyped us as being “the most insanely complicated movie” ever made.As was noted by writer-director Liam O’Donnell, Cameron’s filmmaking...
BTS’ Jin reveals he initially planned military enlistment for June 2022
BTS member Jin has spoken about his original enlistment plans and why they had been delayed in a recent live broadcast. On October 28, the singer held a live broadcast via Weverse Live and discussed the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’. During the broadcast, Jin revealed that he had initially intended to enlist for his mandatory military service in June 2022, but later decided to postpone his plans.
EA and Marvel join forces for an “all-new” multi-title project
EA has today (October 31) announced that it will be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop “at least three” new games which will be available for consoles and PC. In a blog on the EA website, the company announced its collaboration with Marvel and...
Netflix postpones premiere of K-drama original ‘The Fabulous’ due to national mourning over Itaewon tragedy
Netflix has announced the postponement of upcoming series The Fabulous‘ premiere and its accompanying press conference. On October 31, Netflix announced on Instagram that the release of The Fabulous, led by SHINee’s Minho and actress Chae Soo-bin, will be postponed. The series was originally set to premiere on November 4.
“Not our intent” to remove Call of Duty from Playstation says Xbox chief
Xbox head Phil Spencer has again reiterated that Call of Duty will still be coming to PlayStation consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Spencer’s comments were made during an interview with Same Brain on YouTube (thanks, Eurogamer), where he said that Microsoft intended to keep releasing Call of Duty on Sony’s consoles “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is reportedly the fastest-selling ‘Call of Duty’ game ever
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last week (October 28).
Taylor Swift announces US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023
Taylor Swift has announced ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023 and shared the first leg of US dates – check out the full schedule and links to buy tickets below. Announcing the news on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
Skepta is launching his own record label
Skepta is launching his own record label in a bid to support new acts. Big Smoke Corporation aims to “nurture and invest in the next generation of young creative talent and executives across multiple fields” according to a press release. As part of the scheme, Big Smoke Records...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Kastov 762 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out all that long, but we’re already starting to see certain weapons rise above the rest. For one, the Kastov 762 is shaping up to be a real powerhouse, and will no doubt be dominating the meta over the next few weeks. Despite...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ disables attachment tuning “until further notice”
Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug. The feature is disabled “until further notice” after players were reporting the game crashing if they had five attachments tuned. “We are disabling attachment tuning until...
‘Modern Warfare 2’ weapon tuning explained and how to unlock
Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with all new weapon customisation options, as part of an expanded Gunsmith that allows you to fine-tune you attachments. This is great news for those wanting a bit more control and flexibility with regards to their loadouts, as it’s now possible to tweak the performance of individual components via the Weapon Tuning system.
