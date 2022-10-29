A traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle and stopped a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Lauvenia Webb of Hopkinsville. During the stop, police could reportedly smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and after a search, two bags were found one with a white rock inside and one with a crystal substance.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO