whvoradio.com
Man Reports Armed Robbery In Hopkinsville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window...
whvoradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Rental Car Theft
A rental car was reported stolen after it was not returned Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla that was rented from Enterprise on Fort Campbell Boulevard on August 4th has not been returned. The car is valued at $19,825. No arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
Shots fired after Clarksville Halloween party gets out of control
What was supposed to be a party of about 50 people in Clarksville ended up as a gathering of more than 150 and was capped off by a shooting.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges
A traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle and stopped a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Lauvenia Webb of Hopkinsville. During the stop, police could reportedly smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and after a search, two bags were found one with a white rock inside and one with a crystal substance.
whvoradio.com
Three Charged With Drug Possession
Two men and a woman were charged with possession of drugs on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for two people with active warrants and found 41-year-old Jeffery Walton and Angela Garcia who had active warrants for probation violation along with Michael Braswell. After a search of the home, a handgun, glass pipes, a digital scale, syringes, marijuana, and 19 grams of meth were reportedly found.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
whvoradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
WSMV
THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire
A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
TBI: Woman killed in shooting that shut down interstate
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to a reported shooting on I-24 Monday evening in Robertson County.
smokeybarn.com
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
