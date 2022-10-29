While the time of Uptober is almost over, the biggest question on the crypto flok’s mind remains: who will dominate the animal kingdom of meme coins? Despite the usual suspects in the face of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the crypto meme terrain has other projects to offer. Meet the daring juggernaut of the project, ApeCoin, which has generated a massive community of loyal fanbases.

