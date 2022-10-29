Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
OHSAA football Division I regional preview: Wadsworth healed up for rematch vs. Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Ries cannot wait for Friday. Wadsworth’s junior tackle took in the Grizzlies’ first-round win last week against Elyria with his fellow linemen and grinned at the thought of a rematch with Medina in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals. “Our starting quarterback...
OHSAA football Division II regional preview: Hudson, Walsh Jesuit meet again in second round
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit meet in the second round of the playoffs. For Walsh, the similarities don’t stop there. The Warriors just beat Maple Heights on Friday at home for the second straight year to begin the OHSAA Division II football playoffs.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio
Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Akron Zoo offering free admission certain days in November
Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.
Did you win? $825M jackpot up for grabs
No one has won the Powerball jackpot for three months now and it is just keeps growing.
Akron proposes ordinances requiring CO detectors after woman killed in leak
One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a woman at an apartment complex, city leaders met and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Student-athletes charged in connection with riot at high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Six students, including three student-athletes, are now facing criminal charges in connection with a riot that broke out after a high school football game earlier this month that resulted in police using pepper spray to stop the fighting. Three of the students are from Ellet High...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
WKYC
Akron couple ties the knot on Halloween at Perkins Stone Mansion
After being together for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
wksu.org
Five takeaways from Akron Public Schools Superintendent Fowler-Mack's State of the Schools
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the state of Akron Public Schools is “strong” Tuesday during annual remarks at the State of the Schools, presented by the Akron Press Club, although she made it clear the district is still facing challenges coming out of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways...
What is your favorite movie based in Akron?
From teen movies to horror, Akron has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Akron?
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
Comments / 0