Norfolk, VA

NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
allamericanatlas.com

13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today

Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Florida man arrested on Williamsburg fraud charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Florida man who was wanted on charges in Williamsburg as part of a financial fraud case has been arrested. Dhrai Justin Davis, 26, of Tampa, Fla. was caught in Hillsborough County, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to Williamsburg. Another man wanted in connection to...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

