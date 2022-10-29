Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
nomadlawyer.org
Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
allamericanatlas.com
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today
Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
WAVY News 10
Florida man arrested on Williamsburg fraud charges
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Florida man who was wanted on charges in Williamsburg as part of a financial fraud case has been arrested. Dhrai Justin Davis, 26, of Tampa, Fla. was caught in Hillsborough County, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to Williamsburg. Another man wanted in connection to...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
William & Mary professors measure segregation of voting districts
Two William and Mary professors created a tool to measure racial segregation in voting districts across the nation.
Virginia Beach voters receive text messages that lead to confusion
Some voters in the city received text messages from a group called "Voting Futures" directing them where to vote, but the text message has misleading information, according to the Voter Registrar.
Why Virginia girl says she was suspended: 'I didn’t have time to say no'
The student, who wished not to be named, said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
WAVY News 10
Forget the ‘Folk’-lore: You gotta know to get a little down and dirty to say Norfolk right
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Take the ‘Nor’ out of Norfolk, and you’d get something neither said nor done in polite company, but you’d be halfway home to properly pronouncing it, according to a pinned Facebook post from The NorVa. That post from the entertainment venue...
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Report: What Viktoria Ljungman did in the cockpit just before the plane crashed
A flight instructor who witnessed the plane crash that killed Viktoria Ljungman shared what they thought happened inside the plane moments before it crashed.
The King Tide is this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
Hampton Roads has seen its fill of tidal flooding. But one particular flooding event is the highest tide of the year.
Long-awaited Aquaplex opens in Hampton after construction delays
Hampton's new Aquaplex celebrated its grand opening Saturday. It was a long-awaited opening due to construction delays.
Traffic Blog (Oct. 31 – Nov. 6): Full Midtown Tunnel closure, Dominion Energy traffic impacts and more
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 31 through November 4. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get […]
Mid-term election early voting in Virginia Beach replaces gubernatorial elections as number 2 behind presidential elections
In 2020, it changed. You didn’t need an excuse to vote early; just come down and vote. Now, the total voting early in Virginia Beach so far is over 27,000 nearly double the 2018 number, and we are still 8 days from November 5 when early voting ends.
Virginia Beach ‘Wounded Warrior’ contractor ordered to repay $1 million in kickbacks to government
A company from Virginia Beach that administered a $265 million contract under the 'Wounded Warrior' program was forced to pay a $1 million fine by a federal court this week over kickbacks paid by a sub-contractor.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
