Tulsa, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Gothic grandeur at Trinity Episcopal Church

In November 1903, at the home of Tulsa businessman Dan Hunt, the first service was held for what would become Trinity Episcopal Church. The congregation would continue to hold services at various locations until 1905 when land was purchased at East Fifth Street and South Cincinnati Avenue to construct an official house of worship.
TULSA, OK

