Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kgou.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Election day is next week, and Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names. The first is with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
krcgtv.com
Documents show Oklahoma family killed in suspected murder-suicide was thousands in debt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — KTUL learned that a family at the center of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was thousands of dollars in debt. Through public documents, KTUL discovered Brian and Brittney Nelson filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2020. Documents also show that at the...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
DOJ sends $1.3 million to help fight human trafficking in northeast Oklahoma
The Department of Justice is sending $1.3 million to Tulsa to help the fight against human trafficking.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Gothic grandeur at Trinity Episcopal Church
In November 1903, at the home of Tulsa businessman Dan Hunt, the first service was held for what would become Trinity Episcopal Church. The congregation would continue to hold services at various locations until 1905 when land was purchased at East Fifth Street and South Cincinnati Avenue to construct an official house of worship.
Comments / 0