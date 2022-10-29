Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's road matchup with Syracuse
Another late night for the Seminoles.
Two Seminoles named ACC Players of the Week
The honors came following Florida State's win over Georgia Tech.
Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make
The Seminoles are on Baxter's mind following an official visit to Tallahassee.
Florida State opens as favorite in rivalry game against Miami
The Seminoles would qualify for the postseason for the first time under Norvell if they defeat the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Top WR Hykeem Williams on Florida State: 'it's home'
Williams was in Tallahassee to do some recruiting for the Seminoles over the weekend.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer
On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
WJHG-TV
Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Florida gas to spike as DeSantis gas tax holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club […]
floridapolitics.com
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s. Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
fsunews.com
Real Cool Time Records is a dream come true for Tallahassee’s music lovers
Real Cool Time Records (RCTR) is Tallahassee’s newest spot for all things physical music media. Entering through the doors, customers feel a euphoric rush as they witness the store’s vast, motley crew of vinyl records, cassette tapes, CDs and more. The store has music from all genres, decades, levels of popularity and even has a bit of Garbage – referring to the grunge band from the 90s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
Comments / 0